Landim: Flamengo tries to convince fund to sell land for new stadium – 09/17/2022

With the changes made by the government of the State of Rio de Janeiro in the public notice for the concession of Maracanã, managing the stadium has become even less interesting for Flamengo, which, together with Fluminense, manages the stadium provisionally and is interested in, together , assumed it for approximately 30 years.

The change was informed by Rodrigo Mattos’ Blog on Thursday. On Saturday night, President Rodolfo Landim responded to the blog on the subject.

What is concrete about the future Flamengo stadium?

In terms of concrete, all that is left is the choice of location, the Gasometro terrain. The struggle at the moment is to obtain the release of the land for the construction of the Stadium.

And what’s the situation?

The land is registered in the name of a fund managed by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) as it was constituted with funds from the FI-FGTS. In turn, the managers appointed Vinci Partners after a selection process as technical assistant responsible for evaluating and recommending all applications of resources from the aforementioned fund.

The land previously belonged to the Union, registered in the name of the SPU (Secretariat of Heritage of the Union), which ceded it to the City of Rio de Janeiro in exchange for a debt of R$ 226 million (not yet paid) and the latter transferred it to the aforementioned fund as part of the payment for resources provided by the latter for the works at Porto Maravilha. Another important aspect is that in addition to the land itself, the fund has, associated with this land, a CEPAC (Certificate of Additional Construction Potential) issued by the City Hall and approved by the RJ City Council. This means the right to have a larger built-up area on that land. This CEPAC can be transferred to another land, but it depends on authorization from the City Hall (and the mayor has already declared himself in favor of doing this) and approval of this transfer (to be given by the City Council).

Flamengo now, then, needs you to decide to sell the land to him, right?

The construction of the Stadium is in everyone’s interest. The City Hall knows that it will help the revitalization of an area of ​​Porto Maravilha that has not “taken off”. The same can be said of the CEF managers, since there are other lands with high CEPAC values ​​there that would be valued. What we are building with all the actors mentioned is a way to clear the ground for the purchase by Flamengo with all the necessary approvals. This summary I made is to get an idea of ​​the actors involved in the matter and the necessary negotiations prior to the purchase of the land that are in progress. That’s all you can comment on.

