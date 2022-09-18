Lead-lined coffin: understand how Queen Elizabeth II’s body can survive days without being buried | World

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, but has not yet been buried. Her funeral takes place only this Monday (19). The monarch’s body can withstand the 11 days of ceremonies and transport thanks to the way her coffin was made. understand next .

During Elizabeth II’s funeral ritual, her body remains sealed in the coffin, which is made of English oak and lined with lead, made 30 years ago.

The method used to produce the coffin is known as “lead shell and box”. In it, a simple inner coffin is made of wood, covered with lead and then placed inside an outer coffin, explains the English newspaper The Telegraph.

Therefore, it is possible to stop the entry of oxygen and moisture inside the coffincreating an airtight environment, which in turn prevents bacteria, fungi and viruses from proliferating.

In this way, the body takes longer to decompose, and can be preserved for up to a year, explains the British CNN.

The queen will be buried at Windsor Castle, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside her father – whom the chapel’s name honors – and her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

The coffin of the Queen and that of the Duke of Edinburgh were commissioned 30 years ago.

The model was developed by Henry Smith, who closed the company in 2005. He also made coffins for celebrities such as Diana Dors, Freddie Mercury and Jimi Hendrix, according to The Telegraph.

According to the newspaper, because it was lined with lead, the queen’s coffin became so heavy it requires eight chargersinstead of the usual six.

2 of 2 Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at the airport near London on September 13, 2022 — Photo: Andrew Matthews/Reuters Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at the airport near London on September 13, 2022 — Photo: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

The London funeral company Leverton and Sons, responsible for the royal funeral, received the coffins of the queen and prince in 1991, ready to go.

Queen Elizabeth II is not the first monarch to have a lead coffin. According to CNN, the practice has been among the English nobility for at least 4 centuries.

Queen Elizabeth I, King Charles II, Queen Victoria and Princess Diana, for example, were also buried in lead coffins, according to Westminster Abbey records.

But the practice is not unique to the royal family. Former Prime Minister of England Winston Churchill also had his coffin lined with lead.