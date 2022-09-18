Learn how to disable this iPhone feature that makes a lot of people angry

Shake to Undo is an iOS tool that has been around since much earlier versions of the iPhone. This feature allows the user to erase a text just by shaking the device. However, this alternative can become an obstacle in the daily use of the device, even with the tool having been developed as a form of accessibility for people who have limited movement.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

If you don’t need to use the tool but still haven’t learned how to disable it, you’ve probably had some problems lately, as a simple move at the wrong time will cause a pop-up to appear asking if you want to undo the text. This can occur even after you have consensually deleted a part of the text.

Therefore, iPhone users who do not make use of the feature should learn how to disable it. Even though it’s not a big nuisance, it can get in the way and even harm the common tasks inside the device.

How to disable iPhone Shake feature?

To disable the feature within your device, see the instructions below. If you want to reuse the tool, just follow all the steps and you will have the option to go back to your iPhone.

Go to Settings,

scroll down and tap on “Accessibility”;

Select “Touch” or “Touch”;

Tap the “Shake” button to undo and manage to disable the feature.

After doing each step correctly, you will be able to say goodbye to the pop-ups. iPhone usability will be more pleasant every time you choose to browse the web, reply to an email or message in specific applications.

Update on Iphone

Some updates brought by iOS 15 bring improvements to audio and video in the FaceTime app, which include portrait mode and spatial audio. “Shared with You” allows photos, articles and other content shared from your conversations in the “Messages” app to resurface in the associated apps.

It is necessary that you connect your device to the Internet via Wi-Fi. Then follow the steps below:

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

Go to “Settings”;

Then go to “General” and then “Software Update”;

There will be two software options available: You can continue with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and still receive security updates. If you want to upgrade to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, select this option;

Click on “Install Now”.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.