Learn more about the new N26 credit card

THE N26the first Fincare in Brazil, launched in November 2021, recently announced its traditional model of a transparent card, which will have a modern look that allows for contactless payment and brings more security to in-person payments.

As informed by the company, the N26 card now available to Brazilian customers has a differential for being “even more transparent”, not only literally. The card has the same design as the model launched in Europe and has the Mastercard Gold brand in the credit and debit functions.

Magnetic payment strip removed

The card offers more security to its users as it does not have a magnetic payment strip, a feature that is being used less and less and by 2033 it will be completely removed from Mastercard-branded cards. This novelty is an incentive for consumers to use safer methods when making payments, such as the chip or approximation.

According to the information, so far the card is only available to “N26 Insiders”, which in this case are the co-creators and testers of the beta version of the app. Those interested in becoming a client of the institution must join the waiting list and wait for the invitation of those who are already a client.

People who already have access to the card can now use them in their virtual version through the app. Through the N26 digital account, customers can also organize their money in different resources through Spaces. In addition, the card has a yield of 100% of the CDI from investments in the average amount of R$35.

Discover the N26

N26 is a German startup created in 2013. With a large customer base in countries like Spain, Italy, France, Portugal and others, it arrives in Brazil in a more relaxed way.

The bank offers the possibility for customers to take care of their own money. With Spaces, users can create reservations for vacations, trips or emergencies with 100% throughput.

