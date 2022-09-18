Legal fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to become a movie

The controversial legal fight involving the star Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) and the actress Amber Heard (Aquaman) will become a feature film. The production will be called Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trialbeing exclusive to the streaming from the North American free platform tube.

The news aired through the news portal TV Line. For those who don’t know, the streaming also released the horror movie Titanic 666 (2022).

In this way, according to the Varietythe production called Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial should delve deeper into the case of depp and heard. That, in and out of court. Thus, dramatizing the extremely long and controversial trial that lasted two months. Finally, the final verdict was given on July 1, 2022.

Thus, the jury’s conclusion was that indeed heard defamed depp, alleging domestic violence against him. That, in a text written for her, to the newspaper The Washington Post, without mentioning the actor’s name. Such an occurrence happened in the year 2018, when the actors were already divorced. Despite heard have lost most of the case, depp was also found guilty of some defamatory statements made about heard and your attorney. Finally, the actress had to pay $10 million of dollars to the actor, while he received $2 million in a lawsuit against him.

Nonetheless, heard did not accept the court decision and is currently filing a case review request with a new team of lawyers.

Who should star in the plot is the actor Mark Hapka (Days of Our Lives) that will live depp. besides the actress Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) interpreter of heard. Furthermore, Melissa Marty (Station 19) will be Camille Vasquez the lawyer of depp during court. Finally, Mary Carrie (Law & Order True Crime) will play Elaine Bredehoftthe lawyer of heard.

Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp – Image: Getty Images

Megan Davis as Amber Heard – Image: Getty Images

Furthermore, Guy Nicolucci (The Daily Show) wrote the final version of the script. In turn, Sara Lohman (Secrets in the Woods) directs the film.

Second Hannah Pilmer, executive vice president of SeaVista the film “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is one of many timely and culturally relevant original films that will come from our expanding partnership of films being produced in collaboration with Tubi. Connecting viewers to stories with this kind of social relevance makes it a must-see for any fan of pop culture or celebrity drama.”

It is worth remembering that the judicial drama Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial arrives at Fox Tube on the 30th of September 2022.