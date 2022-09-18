Little São Paulo fan asks for a gift for his father, gets a shirt and gets emotional; video | Sao Paulo

Shy, the boy held up a sign asking for a shirt for his father, Jones. After getting emotional about not getting the gift when the delegation arrived, the boy had the help of members of the São Paulo embassy of Ceará.

Fan takes poster and wins São Paulo shirt in Fortaleza

A club employee, more than two hours after the team’s arrival, came down and gave a shirt of defender Miranda (number 22) to the boy, who got emotional next to his mother, Ana Paula.

Upon receiving the gift, Nycolas cried and posed for pictures with Dad’s gift.

Nycolas poses with Miranda’s shirt, a new gift from Dad — Photo: José Edgar de Matos

São Paulo has 31 points, the same number as Ceará, and comes from a bad streak in the Brasileirão.

The team has only won one victory in the last 11 rounds of Serie A and is five points away from the relegation zone.

Embassy of São Paulo in Ceará made the “midfield” for Nycolas — Photo: José Edgar de Matos

