Liverpool and Manchester United monitor Flamengo star and can formalize proposal in 2023

Admin 47 seconds ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Brazilian football

The British can compete for the signing of the athlete next year

Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Per Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images EuropeManchester United v Liverpool FC – Premier League
Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Per Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

More and more Premier League clubs are looking to Brazilian football, something that was unusual at the beginning of this century. This is due to the fact that several players from our country have been standing out in the land of King Charles, which is now being ‘dominated’ by the Brazilians.

In fact, next season we may have another great Brazilian player in the English league, since according to information from Caughtofsside and ESPN, Liverpool and Manchester United are eyeing a Brazilian ‘jewel’.

English clubs monitor Flamengo player

It is the young João Gomes, 21 years old, creates the base categories of Mengão and who in recent days had his contract renewed by the Rio team. The athlete, according to the sources, has been analyzed by the clubs’ Scout teams, having great chances of joining Europe in the near future.

However, according to Caughtoffside, although monitoring the player, the Liverpool team still does not consider making a move, seeing Douglas Luiz, from Aston Villa, as a player more ‘ready’ to reinforce the position.

Manchester United, according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, sent scouts to monitor João on two occasions, having a good chance of formalizing a proposal at the end of this European season, that is, around June.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Luís Castro agrees with Coritiba coach about strengthening Botafogo, but sees aspects to evolve: ‘Only with time’

After the victory of Botafogo over the coritiba 2-0 this Saturday (17/9), in the Nilton …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved