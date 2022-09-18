Luís Castro agrees with Coritiba coach about strengthening Botafogo, but sees aspects to evolve: ‘Only with time’

After the victory of Botafogo over the coritiba 2-0 this Saturday (17/9), in the Nilton Santos Stadiumthe visiting team’s coach, Guto Ferreirahighlighted the strengthening of Glorioso after the second window, citing the quality of athletes such as Edward, Junior Santos and mainly, little bit Soares.

The whitewashed technician, Luís Castroagreed with the observation of his colleague, but saw points for improvement.

– It’s a different Botafogo than the one that started the season, we have many players who entered the different windows and that forced players to leave, players to arrive and Guto is right to say that we are different. We are different, but we are still inconsistent in what we do, we still don’t have the consistency that we think the team can achieve. One thing is the technical side of the players, another is the tactical dimension and that only with time, but I’ve given up talking about the time I need to work. The only thing I want right now is to make the team grow, get better results and stabilize more and more said Louis.

With 11 games to go Brazilian Championship-2022, Botafogo ended Saturday in tenth place, with 34 points, just two behind the G-8. Glorioso returns to the field only on the 28th to visit the Goiásin Serrinha.

