Luís Castro highlights ‘stabilization’ and explains changes for Botafogo to win Coritiba: ‘Meritocracy is to be taken seriously’

Serene in his analyses, the technician Luís Castro praised the “stabilization” of the Botafogo at the Brazilian after the victory over coritiba 2-0 this Saturday (17/9), in Nilton Santos Stadium. Glorioso distanced itself from the relegation zone and was just two points away from the G-8, with the round still to be concluded this Sunday.

– If I think things are not going well, I mute three in the interval, it’s through actions. As in the other game I made two substitutions, in this one I made three at half-time. We still have a long way to go, but we are on a good path. In the last nine games we lost two and it was 1-0. It’s a good stabilization, still with bad productions here and there, like the first half here today – assessed Luís Castro.

– There was a difference between the first and second half, fundamentally in relation to the arrival at the opponent’s goal and in the duels won, and we corrected some bad positioning in the midfield – he added.

Luís Castro also spoke about Junior Santosnovelty in the lineup and who hit two balls on the post, having a good performance.

– There are several players who fight for places in the team, not only Júnior Santos, who fights for a place in position 9 or 7, but also Luis Henrique who fights for position 7, Sauer fights for position 7 and 10… The players work intensely during the week and depending on what happens during the week. It might surprise you if a player doesn’t play, but between one game and another there are six, seven training sessions. Meritocracy in life is to be taken seriously – said the coach.