Luisa Stefani is champion in Chennai after a year away from the courts | sneakers

Brazilian Luisa Stefani won the doubles bracket title at the WTA 250 in Chennai, India, on Sunday, her first tournament after a year away from the court due to surgery on her right knee. Alongside Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, the bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics defeated Russian Anna Blinkova and Georgian Natela Dzalamidze by 2 sets to 0, with partials of 6/1 and 6/2, lifting the trophy without losing a set throughout the competition.

The title is the fourth of Luísa’s career in doubles, the second alongside Dabrowski. It was precisely by playing with the Canadian that the Brazilian achieved her greatest achievement on the circuit by winning the WTA 1000 in Montreal, in 2021. Stefani also has on her resume the titles of the WTA 250 of Tashkent, in Uzbekistan, and the WTA 250 of Lexington, in USA, both alongside American Hayley Carter.

Stefani and Dabrowski dominated their rivals in the first set, with two service breaks that led to a 5/0 lead. Blinkova and Dzalamidze confirmed their serve for the first time in the sixth game, decreasing to 5/1, but in the sequence the Brazilian duo had no problems to close the partial at 6/1.

The second set started more balanced, but Stefani and Dabrowski remained superior on the court and reached the first break in the third game, opening 3/1 in the sequence. The pair repeated the dose in the fifth game and then served to make it 5/1. Blinkova and Dzalamidze kept their serve and reduced the disadvantage to 5/2, but the Brazilian and Canadian stayed on the court and closed the partial at 6/2.

The tournament marked Luisa’s return to the court a year after a serious knee injury suffered in 2021. After winning bronze in Tokyo, the Brazilian was experiencing the best moment of her career and occupied ninth position in the doubles ranking when she broke the knee ligament during the US Open dispute and had to undergo surgery.

– I am back. I’m not 100%, but I’m getting there. I’m feeling really good and that’s the most important thing, I’m fine mentally, physically, and very happy to be here. Many people helped me get here and I want to thank you very much for all the support I received – said Luisa, who dedicated the trophy to her grandfather, who died earlier this year. – He was my biggest supporter, my favorite person in the world and I’m sure he’s watching.