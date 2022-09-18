Madame Teia is delayed to 2024 by Sony

In development since 2019, Madame Web, a feature film starring Dakota Johnson in which he is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, is currently in filming after several problems in its production due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And with a release date previously pushed back from July 7, 2023 to October 6, 2023, Sony Pictures has just confirmed a new release date for the film. Check it out below.

Madame Teia arrives only in 2024

Disney is not the only company updating its release schedule for the next few years and ending up postponing several productions, with one of its rivals, Sony, also doing the same. And through confirmation by Variety last Friday, September 16, another postponement of Madame Teia is made official, now with a premiere date scheduled for February 16, 2024.

It is unknown what the reason for the new change is, as the filming of the feature is expected to be finished next month and that would give Sony at least a year to work on post-editing the film, but he is not the only one. Kraven: The Hunter, expected early next year, will arrive on the previous release date for Dakota Johnson’s feature film, October 6, 2023.

Learn all about Madame Web

While Madame Web is directed by SJ Clarkson from a script by Burl Sharpless and Matt Sazama, the leading role in the feature is given by Dakota Johnson. Actors Mike Epps, Adam Scott, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Emma Roberts complete the cast.

In its plot, little information has been released so far, but it is expected that the feature will have changes, since in the comics, Cassandra Webb is a lady who has a neuromuscular disease that makes her need life support at all. moments. In her powers, we can identify scrying and telepathy, abilities that turned out to be very present in Spider-Man’s comics.

See Dakota Johnson on the set of Madame Web

