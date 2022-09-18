Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter are delayed by Sony

Madame Web will take even longer to hit theaters, as well as Kraven the Hunter. After all, the Sony Pictures postponed once again the two productions. In this way, the universe of Spider man it will be a long time without derivatives on the big screen.

In a press release, the studio postponed both productions. Thus, Kraven the Hunterstarring Aaron Taylor-Johnson was from January 13, 2023 to the day October 6, 2023. In turn, Madame Webwhich has Dakota Johnson in the lead role, was scheduled for October 6, 2023 and changed to the day February 16, 2024.

The information was made public through the news portal deadline. Even so, both continue with their very advanced productions. According to the Sonyboth will be launched with technology IMAXwhich would not happen if the dates were not changed.

Also, it looks like a third movie that will be part of the Spider man but not yet announced by Sony/Marvel changed its debut. Scheduled for July 7, 2024, now, the plot should only premiere on July 12, 2024.

It is worth remembering that so much Madame Web as Kraven the Hunter are part of the same universe Venom (2018) and morbius (2022). Therefore, the producer still plans a third feature with Tom Hardy in the lead role, but no date has been confirmed yet.

It is worth remembering that in the comics, Madame Web has the name of Cassandra Webb. Born in Salem, Oregon, the old mutant suffers from a neuromuscular disease. The disease causes her to become blind and have her body paralyzed. However, the character also has the gift of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition. In this way, she is able to transfer her body’s gifts to an astral plane as a medium.

The film’s cast includes Dakota Johnson (Persuasion), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), Adam Scott (Rupture) and Isabela Merced (Family Justice). About that, SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones) directs and Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius) sign the final version of the script.

About that, Kraven is a hunter born into the Russian aristocracy. At first, the character was a villain of the Spider man in The Amazing Spider-Man #15published in 1964. At first, Kravinoff uses hunter’s tools for his work. He later managed to bring down large animals with his bare hands. Finally, after meeting calypso gains the power of strength, in addition to speed and heightened senses. Finally, by taking the potion, he receives vitality and maintains his health for many years.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson the cast has Ariana DeBose (Calypso), Fred Hechinger (Chameleon), Christopher Abbott (Abroad) Alessandro Nivola (Jurassic Park 3) and Russell Crowe (Gladiator). The direction is JC Chandor (Until the End) and the script of Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.