Magic Mike’s Last Dance gets a theatrical release date

At first, the third film in the franchise Magic Mikewith the name of Magic Mike’s Last Dance was originally scheduled to be released on streaming only. HBO Max. However, the production that counts on the star Channing Tatum (Lost City) as the protagonist, has also just won a theatrical release date.

The novelty was aired, through the news portal deadline, last Friday(16). According to sitethe release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be on February 10, 2023, in theaters around the world.

Finally, as part of the new strategy that the Warner Bros. Discovery been trying to do. This, by investing much more in major releases in theaters, instead of releasing titles directly into the streaming.

Remember, that the third film in the franchise, will bring the return of the protagonist lived by Channing Tatum. Furthermore, Salma Hayek and Gavin Spokes are also on the list. In turn, the filmmaker Steven Soderbergh returns as the director of the film.

It is worth remembering that the franchise began in 2012. Soderbergh directed the movie Magic Mike original. However, who took charge of the second film, entitled Magic Mike XXL (2015) was Gregory Jacobs. Finally, whoever signs the script for the third feature in the franchise is Reid Carolinealso responsible for the first two films of the saga.

Magic Mike was the most profitable film of his career. Soderbergh. After all, with a budget of just $7 million, it managed to raise a total of $167 million worldwide. In turn, its sequel, Magic Mike XXL ended up securing $122 million worldwide.

Check out the first behind-the-scenes image shared by Channing Tatum in your official account at Twitter:

It is worth remembering that all details about the plot of the next film remain strictly confidential. However, director Soderbergh suggested that the character Mike will be better developed. Not just about your dancing, but your love relationships as well.

official synopsis :“Mike is an experienced stripper, who is teaching a young man the art of seducing women on stage in order to get as much benefit from them as possible. At the same time that he passes on his knowledge to Adambegins to be interested in his sister, brooke. Over time, Adam becomes more and more confident and lets the money go to his head. He starts dealing with drugs and ignoring those close to him, but he will still have the support of Mike and Brooke. The long has Alex Pettyfer, Cody Horn, Matthew McConaughey, Joe Manganiello and Olivia Munn in the cast.”

Magic Mike XXL is available on streaming gives HBO Max.

Finally, Magic Mike’s Last Dance hits theaters on February 10, 2023. But the release date on HBO Max is not yet defined.