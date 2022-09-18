Man arrested for touching Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin; watch the video of the moment

A man was arrested on Friday night (16), during the wake of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Local police immobilized the boy when they realized he was approaching the monarch’s body. The incident shocked the audience, who waited more than 13 hours to pay their last respects.

The suspect, whose identity was not revealed, left the line where the subjects were and crossed the isolated area. According to Deadline, he would have arrived at the coffin and pulled the flag with the royal emblem that traditionally covers the object. At this moment, the agents threw him to the ground to stop him. Then he was removed from the site and the ceremony began again. Watch the scene:

A man was taken down & arrested after allegedly trying to rush at the Queen’s coffin in Westminster during the public viewing. People have been waiting for upwards of 20 hours in a queue that is five miles long to say goodbye to the beloved monarch. pic.twitter.com/W3ZBAt4hko — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 17, 2022

According to witnesses, the boy would have waited 14 hours to get close to the monarch. “He arrived in front of the coffin and appeared to raise the flag. He didn’t try to take it off, as far as I could see. As I said, people were in shock despite trying to move on. What surprised us was that the royal guard didn’t try to move to help arrest him, it was all left to the police.“, a source told DailyMail.

“He only stood out from other people because most were talking and interacting, while he was not. I saw some people close to him try to strike up a conversation, but he seemed to want to keep his cool.“, he assured. The same insider revealed that the suspect was alone at the scene.

To The Sun, another Englishman also tried to describe the situation. “It happened so fast. Someone approached the coffin, grabbed the flag and pulled it up“, he declared. He also said that after the episode, people were “crying hysterically” and “shivering“.

Later, the city police confirmed the incident. “At around 10 pm on Friday, officials from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man at Westminster Hall after a disturbance. He was arrested for a felony under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.“, they said in a note.

The scene took place shortly after the royal family gathered for a silent vigil of the sovereign’s body. Among those present were King Charles III and his brothers Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward. The monarch’s body is expected to remain in Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral, which takes place this Monday (19). Elizabeth II will be buried in St. George at Windsor Castle.

