Maximum Temperature Film 09/18/2022

At “Maximum temperature” this Sunday, 09/18, you can watch the movie “The Huntsman and the Ice Queen” (2016), which is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan.

Long synopsis:

Freya is the good sister of the all-powerful Queen Ravenna. After going through trauma, however, she awakens to her magical powers and isolates herself. Away from her sister, she builds her own kingdom – she becomes the Ice Queen -, where she recruits children to compose her army, under two orders: swear obedience to her and that young people abdicate any form of love. Two of the most talented little combatants, Erik and Sara, grow up and fall in love. When Freya realizes that she has been “betrayed”, however, she separates the two. At the same time, the powerful magic mirror is reported missing. And it will be necessary to prevent the object from falling into the hands of the new queen.

Original Title: The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Cast: Charlize Theron; Nick Frost; Emily Blunt; Jessica Chastain; Ronaldo Abreu; Chris Hemsworth; Sam Claflin; Rob Brydon; Fred Tatasciore

Voice actors: Christiane Monteiro;Felipe Drummond;Luiz Carlos Persy;Mabel Cesar;Mauro Horta;Mônica Rossi;Paulo Bernardo;Priscila Amorim;Ronalth Abreu

Nationality: American

Genre: Fantasy/Adventure

Rating System: Not recommended for children under 12 years old

  • The Huntsman and the Ice Queen
  • When and what time does it start? today, Sunday, from 12:30 pm (Brasilia time)
  • Where to watch? TV Globo’s open channel throughout Brazil.

Source link

