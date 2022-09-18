“More this one now…”; Santos ‘wins embezzlement’ with call-up

Santos occupies the tenth place in the Brazilian Championship with 34 points, eight from the relegation zone and 11 from the G-4 of the competition. The São Paulo team comes in a sequence of three games without a win, with two defeats and a draw. Alvinegro Praiano intends for this season finale to seek sixth place to guarantee a direct spot in the 2023 Libertadores.

Peixe needs a good result against Palmeiras, this Sunday (18), for the Brasileirão, to be able to win again. And the results need to appear now, because Santos will have an important absence for the next round, against Athletico-PR, on the 27th, at 21:30, in Vila Belmiro.

It’s the attacker Soteldo, who was summoned to Venezuela. The Venezuelan national team will play a friendly against Iceland next Thursday (22), at 1 pm, and against the United Arab Emirates, a duel that is scheduled for the 27th, at noon. Both matches take place in Vienna, Austria. With that, he won’t play against the Hurricane.

Coach Orlando Ribeiro will have to break his head to mount the attack. An alternative is to climb Lucas Braga on the left side and Ângelo on the right. Julio is also an option, but the Ecuadorian has not been playing frequently in the team. It remains to be seen how Orlando Ribeiro will solve this problem.