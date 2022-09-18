NASA robot identifies signs of ancient microbial life on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover is on its second science campaign, collecting rock core samples from an area considered by scientists to be one of the top prospects for finding signs of ancient microbial life on Mars.



One of the main goals of the Perseverance Mars mission is astrobiology. The mission also includes storing samples that may contain signs of ancient microbial life.

The rover has collected four samples from the Jezero crater since July 7. The discovery brought the total count of scientifically convincing rock samples to 12. It’s not yet concrete evidence of ancient life on Mars, but the agency says it’s the “best chance” to date.

In 2013, the Curiosity Mars rover found evidence of organic matter in rock dust samples, and Perseverance had detected organics in Jezero crater before.

However, unlike the previous discovery, this latest detection was made in an area where, in the past, sediments and salts were deposited in a lake under conditions in which life could have existed.

“These first two science campaigns yielded an incredible diversity of samples to bring back to Earth through the Mars Sample Return campaign,” says Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science in Washington.

