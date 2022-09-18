New generation takes the lead and becomes hope for access and in the future of Vasco | vasco

In football, today’s truth is tomorrow’s lie, those involved usually say. In Vasco this theory applies well to the base. The kids at the club ended 2021 on a low. After a poor performance by the younger ones last season, it became common sense that the cast needed to be tough, experienced, with a Serie B soul in 2022. The signings were along that line. Some made it, many didn’t.

Best moments: Vasco 4 x 1 Náutico for the 30th round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

In practice, however, it is the kids who have carried the team on their backs in the final stretch of Serie B. A new generation full of personality, who arrived to break paradigms and turn, not only the hope of access, but also the basis for a new Vasco that will be drawn from 2023. After all, all the young highlights of the cast renewed their contracts that year. And with the SAF, the expectation is that the club will not have to easily get rid of its talents to get resources for the day to day of football, as has happened in recent years.

18-year-old trio + Figueiredo

Andrey, Marlon Gomes, Figueiredo and Eguinaldo… players who weren’t on any fan’s ideal team in January. In fact, none of them were even part of the cast when Zé Ricardo took over at the beginning of the season. The first three were in Copinha. Eguinaldo was from the under-17 team.

1 of 5 Andrey has already scored six goals in Série B for Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Andrey has already scored six goals in Série B for Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

This group, however, has been decisive in the campaign. Vasco’s last four victories had the kids as the protagonist. It was like that against CRB (two goals by Andrey and one by Eguinaldo), CRB (two goals by Andrey and one by Marlon), Guarani (goal by Eguinaldo) and Náutico (goals by Andrey, Eguinaldo and Figueiredo).

At the beginning of the year, while Andrey, Marlon and Figueiredo had a good campaign at Copinha, Vasco negotiated or got rid of other youngsters in the squad, many of whom were stamped by the failure in the 2021 campaign. Ricardo Graça (Júbilo Iwata), Andrey (Coritiba) , Lucão (Bragantino), Bruno Gomes (Inter), Galarza (Coritiba), Caio Lopes (Leganés), Tiago Reis (Botafogo-SP), MT (Santa Clara), Cayo Tenório (Azuris), Lucas Santos (Tombense), Vinícius Paiva (Ituano), among others less popular, were not in the plans.

The new generation has arrived softly. Figueiredo and Andrey were integrated into the professional cast after Copinha. The striker, by the way, was part of the squad last year, had a few opportunities, but ended the year on a low. He used the Copa São Paulo to regain prestige. He was the competition’s top scorer and received a new opportunity.

Eguinaldo and Marlon Gomes went up later. They were called up for a training period with a professional cast in July and never went down. They debuted together, against Ituano, and today they are Vasco’s holders.

He’s the star of the company. At the age of 18, she took the lead at Vasco with an impressive maturity. Perhaps he is the most regular player in the campaign. He is a defensive midfielder, but he arrives well in the attack and has already scored six goals in Serie B. A target of European clubs, this week he renewed his contract until 2027. The fine is 50 million euros.

2 of 5 Marlon Gomes and Eguinaldo, an 18-year-old duo, were called to train among the professionals in July and are now regulars — Photo: André Durão Marlon Gomes and Eguinaldo, an 18-year-old duo, were called to train among the professionals in July and are now regulars — Photo: André Durão

It’s another gem that rose from Vasco’s base. Unlike Andrey, however, he has not been groomed over the years by the club. He was in the floodplain in Maranhão until last year, was discovered by Artsul and had a meteoric rise in Rio de Janeiro. Vice-top scorer for this year’s Carioca under-20, he was pulled by the professional, quickly gained the starting position and has already scored three goals. Faced with the success, Vasco exercised the purchase option and acquired 70% of the 18-year-old striker, who belonged to Artsul. He signed until 2027.

The 18-year-old midfielder has always been featured in Vasco’s base. He arrived at the club in 2018 and has stints in all of the national team’s youth categories. His quick adaptation to the professional cast, however, surprised. Like Eguinaldo, he quickly conquered a spot among the holders. He is versatile and can play in many positions. His great performance so far was against Tombense, when he scored a beautiful goal in a sprint from the midfield. He renewed his contract in February and his contract ends in December 2024.

3 of 5 At 21, Figueiredo is the veteran of the group — Photo: André Durão At 21 years old, Figueiredo is the veteran of the group — Photo: André Durão

He turned 21 in August and is the senior of the class. He had opportunities last year and he didn’t do well. This year, however, he turned around. He was Copinha’s top scorer with eight goals and has been notable for scoring beautiful goals in the professional. There were three, all in beautiful shots from outside the area. Among the four, he is the one who had the most chances in the team, he alternated good performances with others, and today he is not considered a starter. He has, however, been an important player in the campaign and closed the rout over Náutico on Friday with a great goal. In March he had his contract renewed until the end of 2025.

