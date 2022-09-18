New on FB: social network announces group chat with text, audio and video

THE Goal announced that it will soon make changes to the groups in the Facebook. Communities within the social network will have chats together with audio, video and text resources.

Community Chats will begin to be tested in the coming weeks and will then reach all network participants.

The functionality should only be available in Brazil from next year. “We hope to launch the feature in Brazil next year,” the company said in a press release.

The solution will be incorporated into the messenger, the social network’s own messaging application. In this way, groups of common interest can talk about different topics.

“Group admins can now start a conversation on a topic and get answers right away, instead of waiting for people to comment on a post,” explains the Facebookconcerned with the safety of these spaces.

The project closely resembles the spaces, from Twitter, which has had relative adhesion in the bird network. ‘Muka’s Space’, for example, adds thousands of listeners to a daily audio chat about entertainment and politics.