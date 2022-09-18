NIKE offers DISCOUNT of up to 60% on its products; learn how to buy

THE Nike is a company responsible for one of the biggest names in the country and in the world, in terms of clothing and sports equipment. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, the company already has more than 420 stores around the world. This, of course, does not consider virtual availability, which can be accessed from anywhere.

Therefore, the platform Nike recently released some amazing offers and discounts for those looking to buy one of their products. The discount aims to commemorate Customer Day (15) but is still available. Therefore, if you like the products available and are interested in consuming new pieces, it is worth checking out the discounts.

Discounts offered by Nike

First of all, to boost the benefits for the consumer, the company has made available a series of offers. Even though Consumer Day has passed, the company’s focus is not on limiting promotions to just one day. Therefore, it is still possible to take advantage of the discounts offered by the famous brand. That is, customers enjoy the values ​​made available.

First, it is worth saying that the discounts are varied. That is, they are divided between several products, including sneakers, which are the brand’s main attraction. In addition, it is still important to note that the offers are available on the company’s official website (www.nike.com.br), in the promotions tab. Therefore, it is not possible to guarantee that physical stores meet the same requirements.

In addition, another important information is about the availability of products. Discounts will be available subject to the availability of the product offered. Price fluctuation can still occur, depending exclusively on the company’s demand.

Check the discounts

WMNS Nike Downshifter 11 Shoes

The product is the company’s second best-selling item. The offer can reach up to 38% off, not including shipping. To check product availability, just access the link (bityli.com/roOosxI).

Men’s Nike Liverpool Club Jacket

The Liverpool sweatshirt aims to make clear who is a supporter of FC. With golden details and characteristic colors, the product can also be checked through the official website (bityli.com/sdhTPfa).

Nike x MadeMe Women’s Shirt

This can be one of the biggest discounts in the store, if not the biggest, reaching up to 70% OFF. It is a shirt present in the category of releases. Thus, it is worth going in search of its number (bityli.com/tnjvvFx).

Men’s Nike PSG Club Jacket

First of all, football lovers are passionate about this model. That’s because, he is a team partner PSG with the Nike, with a 29% discount. (bityli.com/CcxdPCR).

In addition, in addition to the discounts mentioned, the brand is still offering several others, which vary in color and product. Therefore, discounts can end at any time. Therefore, if you are interested, the guideline is to check out the promotions as soon as possible. Finally, in case of further doubts about the availability of the product, consult the official website (already mentioned).

