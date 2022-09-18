Not long! Brazilian Robocop is close to entering the UFC rankings

A soft-spoken owner with an always calm countenance, Gregory Rodrigues clashes with the standard profile of a fighter that occupies the popular imagination. However, when he steps into the Octagon, everything changes, and his nearly 100kg spread over 1.90m becomes a mixture of power and technique that poses increasing danger to rivals in the UFC’s middleweight division.

This Saturday, the athlete, nicknamed Robocop, knocked out the promising Chidi Njokuani in Las Vegas and put his name in the direct fight for a spot in the official ranking of the show, which has 15 names in each weight category. To defend the idea, Gregory accumulates five wins in four appearances at the event – his only loss was by split decision.

In addition, the Brazilian has the advantage of being active in the organization. In the 2021 season, Gregory had two fights in the LFA before signing with the UFC, an event in which he also performed on two occasions. This year, the athlete has just had his third fight, an important pace for anyone who wants to consolidate their path in the biggest fight show in the world.

The next step, according to him, is to wait for the birth of his daughter, scheduled for next month, to find out when he can return to his intense training routine. From there, the destiny of the Brazilian will be defined: to be tested. With triumphs against rising rivals at the event, such as Julian Marquez and Jun Yong Park, as well as Njokuani, the Brazilian must now measure his strength against more renowned opponents who, like him, are fighting for a chance to reach the top of the division.

The task will not be easy, but the merit has already been earned.