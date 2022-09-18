Paysandu disappoints once again and goes to the fifth consecutive year in Série C do Brasileiro | paysandu

The dream of accessing the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B is over for Paysandu . The bicolor team was eliminated on Saturday night, after a 1-0 defeat to ABC, in Frasqueirão, for the 5th round of the quadrangular of the C Series.

Paysandu no longer has a chance of accessing the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

With this result, Boogeyman will play for the Third consecutive year – he was relegated in 2018. The detail is that this season had everything to end well for the club, which ended the first phase of the competition in second place and showing good football.

However, there were three defeats in the first three rounds of the quadrangular and the obligation of having to go after a miracle. Survival came in the victory over Figueirense by 1 to 0, in the last round. However, another victory was needed this Saturday, playing away from home, which did not happen.

The year of the Boogeyman is not over yet. The team returns to the field next Saturday, the 24th, against Vitória, in Curuzu. It is the last game of the quadrangular series C. Afterwards, Paysandu focuses on the Copa Verde dispute, scheduled to start at the end of October.

Needing to win, Paysandu is dominated

Coach Márcio Fernandes and the players knew that they had no other option, it was to win or to win. On the field, the team was dominated by the hosts, but having the best chance of the first stage. The ball did not go in again.

The tendency was for Paysandu to balance the game in the second half, considering that the ABC team would get tired with the pressure made in the initial stage. That’s not what happened. The game was even balanced, only, in another defensive failure, the bicolor team saw the opponent score.

Garré scores the winning goal for ABC over Paysandu

After the goal, there wasn’t much to do. Márcio put Dioguinho in Mikael’s place and went for all or nothing. Danrlei had the chance to equalize, but headed wide. This was the most concrete chance to try to equalize the score and then go in search of a comeback in the final minutes.