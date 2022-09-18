Pedro Raul, from Goiás, receives a card for celebrating a goal and is suspended for a game with Botafogo

Pedro Raul does not face the Botafogoon the 28th, by the Brazilian championship, in Goiania. the center forward Goiás received the third yellow card, in an exaggeration by the referee, in the 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino this Sunday, at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium.

In a great phase, Pedro Raul scored from a penalty and made a celebration that is characteristic of him, with both hands to his ear. The gesture generated complaints from Red Bull Bragantino players, for having been in front of the crowd, and the referee gave the yellow card.

– Sorry for the card I took. I celebrated the 15 goals in the same way, then he takes me out of the next game, which is another straight confrontation. I celebrate every goal with my hand over my ear, then against Bragantino on a Sunday he thinks I’m provoking… There’s no criteria, it’s a joke! – said Pedro Raul after the game, angry, to the report of “Premiere”.

In the first round, Pedro Raul scored both goals in Goiás’ 2-1 victory over Botafogo and chose not to celebrate, out of respect for his former club. This time, it will be an embezzlement, as well as the left-back sagewho also received his third yellow card this Sunday – Danilo Barcelos should be the starter.

Pedro Raul was warned for celebrating his goal in front of Bragantino fans. He’s suspended and won’t face Botafogo in the next round 🟨 pic.twitter.com/LepBWYajxO — ge (@geglobo) September 18, 2022

*Updated at 1:04 pm