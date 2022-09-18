Pedro Raul scores and Goiás starts a draw with Bragantino away from home

Goiás resisted and sought a draw with Red Bull Bragantino this Sunday morning. After being at a disadvantage in the game, the team led by Jair Ventura started 1-1, in a duel for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium.

Top scorer in the competition alongside Cano, with 15 goals, Pedro Raul scored the emerald goal. The striker converted a penalty and caused confusion by celebrating with his hand to his ear, towards the Massa Bruta crowd. He was even warned with a yellow card and is suspended for the reunion with his former club, Botafogo, on the 28th, at 21:45 (Brasília time).

Bragantino’s goal was scored by Alerrando, still in the first half. The crowd, frustrated with the result, protested to the shouts of “out, Barbieri” in the last minutes. In 12th place, the team from Bragança, which had already been eliminated by Goiás in the Copa do Brasil, visit Internacional in their next appointment, also on the 28th, at the same time.

The Goiás club, in turn, remains in eighth position, with 37 points. The team can still be overtaken by América-MG or Santos, who enter the field this Sunday.

First time

Bragantino was superior in the first stage and deserved the partial victory. The team had more possession of the ball and remained in the attack zone almost all the time.

In the 27th minute, Léo Ortiz appeared on the right side and crossed Alerrandro’s head, who got ahead and dived with a fish to open the scoring.

On the other side, Goiás arrived in just one opportunity, with Sávio, who received inside the area, but kicked out. Around the 25th minute, Alerrando felt pain and left the game, being replaced by Werik Popó.

Helinho disputes bid with Renato Jr in the match between RB Bragantino x Goiás, for the Brasileirão Image: Diogo Reis/AGIF

Second time

On the return of the break, Massa Bruta needed just three minutes to bring danger to Tadeu’s goal. Popó made a good move and left it with Artur, who kicked close to the penalty mark and saw the Emerald goalkeeper defend in two halves.

At seven, Luan Cândido shared with Diego inside the area, and the Goiás player complained of a contact. The referee was called by VAR, reviewed the bid and confirmed the penalty. In the charge, Pedro Raul drew in favor of the Goiás team.

Bragantino still had two chances to win, in the final stretch. In the first, at 38, Gabriel Novaes received a throw and, under the goal, sent over. In the second, Artur released a bomb from the entrance of the area and Tadeu made a great save. The goalkeeper from Goiás still appeared twice, in extra time, to guarantee the tie.

Datasheet

Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 Goiás

Competition: Brazilian championship

Place: Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Date: September 18, 2022, Sunday

Time: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Sávio, Marquinhos Gabriel, Felippe Bastos and Pedro Raul (Goiás)

goals: Alerrandro (RBB), at 27′ of the first half; Pedro Raul (GOI), at 9′ of the second half

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul (Jadsom), Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramires (Hyoran); Artur, Helinho (Miguel) and Alerrandro (Popó – Gabriel Novaes).Technician: Maurício Barbieri

Goiás: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Diego (Lucas Halter), Matheus Sales and Marquinhos Gabriel (Caio); Renato Júnior (Pedro Junqueira) and Pedro Raul (Nicolas).Technician: Jair Ventura