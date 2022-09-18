Photographer records abandoned places and explains ‘ghostly presence’ – 09/18/2022

Courage and no fear of ghost. The English photographer Simon Sugden took pictures of several abandoned buildings across the UK and decided to publish the images in one place, in his book entitled Abandoned Britain.

Born in Yorkshire, England’s largest county, the professional captured images of places that were emptied, often left behind to slowly decay. In the book, the photographer wrote that he noticed on several occasions that there is a certain “ghostly presence of the previous life” that remains in the buildings. And it is in this beauty between the memories of a past full of life with the present abandonment that the photographer is inspired for his records.

And the images can indeed be frightening: one of an empty swimming pool on Merseyside, a rust-ridden theme park in Lancashire, a disused farmhouse in East Yorkshire and an aircraft graveyard.

Tim Sanders, of the Royal Photographic Society, signs the foreword to the book where he described some of the obstacles Simon faced when photographing: he sometimes worked in worm-infested, dusty and guano-stained places, environments that required him to use breathing apparatus.

Empty farmhouse in East Yorkshire Image: Simon Sugden/Abandoned Britain

“I’m sure many of the buildings look bleak and crumbling at first glance, but they are transformed under Simon’s lens to be evocative and atmospheric. Simon has given these buildings a new lease of life in this book, preserving a tangible visual record for the present and future generations”, says Sanders.

Old boats in a coastal town in Lascashire Image: Simon Sugden/Abandoned Britain

In short, Simon has given these buildings a new lease of life in this book, preserving a tangible visual record for present and future generations.

Waterless pool at an empty Merseyside spa Image: Simon Sugden/Abandoned Britain

amazing collection

Through 128 pages, the photographer manages to reveal the beauty found in abandoned buildings and structures.

Disused university auditorium Image: Simon Sugden/Abandoned Britain

Church with missing pieces of glass in Lascashire Image: Simon Sugden/Abandoned Britain

Boats, cars and aircraft were left behind and many appear to rot in the landscapes. Yet many appear almost untouched by disuse.

Aircraft Graveyard at Spitfire Image: Simon Sugden/Abandoned Britain

“I was invited to document it [Drummonds Mill] over five years and witnessed it the night it burned,” he says of an industrial complex he registered.

“I was devastated to see it destroyed in this way, but I wanted to capture its last hours as it was the building that introduced me to urban photography and I learned my craft from it.”