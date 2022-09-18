Pilot applies high power to Boeing 737 MAX, but can’t get it off the grass; watch the moment

The Boeing 737 MAX with the engines at high power, in the scene of the video presented below





A video that has been gaining attention this weekend shows that a rainy night at Southwest Florida International Airport (codes RSW/KRSW), in Fort Mayers, Southwest Florida, ended with a commercial aircraft stuck in the grass.

In the following recording, it is noted that the pilot of a Boeing 737 MAX from United Airlines applies high power to the engines to move it, however, there is no success in the attempt:

United Airlines 737 pilot tries to power out of the grass after getting stuck at Southwest Florida International Airport. Reports say the aircraft rolled back off the apron following pushback. pic.twitter.com/yhkAdDYsFM — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 17, 2022

According to US media, the incident of the above recording took place on the night of Friday, September 16, when the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft registered under registration N37510 was being pushed back (pushback procedure) by the vehicle. trailer, being taken from one of the departure/arrival gates of the airport terminal.

Reports from ground service personnel are that the aircraft came off the pavement during the procedure, and so the pilots tried to use the power of the engines to remove it from the muddy grass, but were unsuccessful.

When it became clear that the aircraft would not be able to be lifted off the grass without assistance, the pilots turned off the engines and waited for help.

In addition to the video captured on Friday night, a photo posted on social media shows United’s 737 MAX stuck in the same spot during the day, with a ladder attached to the fuselage and support crews around it, but there is no confirmation if the scene is from before the video, on Friday afternoon, or from after the video, on Saturday morning.

According to data from the RadarBox platform, the N37510 landed at 3:00 pm on Friday and returned to flight only at 12:45 pm on Saturday, so this tracking history indicates that the occurrence must have happened when the jet was removed from the gate after passengers have disembarked.

The takeoff made at lunchtime on Saturday was scheduled to take place at 08:00 in the morning, which indicates that the plane must have taken a long time to be removed from the site and to undergo an inspection by the maintenance technicians, to verify that there was no consequence before. to fly again.



