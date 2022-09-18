PM loses cell phone and threatens couple in convenience: “I’m going to kill you and your children”

A man shot at the roof of a convenience store with the gun of his wife, who is a police sergeant

Cepol Police Station, in Campo Grande. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

A cell phone caused a fight and almost became a tragedy in Vila Piratininga, in Campo Grande. A sergeant from the Military Highway Police went to a convenience store accompanied by her husband and when they were leaving the place, they noticed that they had lost their cell phone. The two questioned a couple of employees about the device, who could not tell where it was.

Then, the four began to argue and went into physical aggression. That’s when the sergeant’s husband went to their house, took the pistol that belonged to his wife and returned to the convenience, where he shot the ceiling.

At this moment, another PM corporal who lived near the establishment and was off duty, heard the shot and went to the scene. There, he disarmed the man who had his wife’s gun.

According to the incident report, the employees reported that they were threatened with death by the other couple, which the sergeant would have said “I will kill you, you and your children”. The sergeant said that she tried to wait inside the car, but her husband took her out of there to go to their house to get the gun.

The corporal called for reinforcements and all were taken to the Depac (Community Emergency Service) Cepol, as a matter of fact, with the exception of the sergeant’s husband, who complained of headaches and was sent to Santa Casa de Campo Grande, under police escort.

The report requested the position of the Military Police on the case and awaits the return.