Recent video shows iPhone 14 unboxing in all its colors

The iPhone 14 has already been announced and is among us to finally check out the new Apple device at hand. In this sense, the MacMagazine YouTube channel released a video in which the new apple smartphone is unboxed in all the colors in which the product is available for purchase by fans. In general, the manufacturer’s new device is being marketed in five coloring options, they are: Purple, Blue, Midnight (or Black), Stellar and (PRODUCT) RED. Production takes around 8 minutes and shows the design details of the item. Obviously, you can’t wait for the charger in the packages, an item that should still generate controversy in Brazil.

The model in question is the standard version of the device, that is, the one that has the same A15 Bionic processor present in the more advanced models of the previous generation. In addition, the phone does not have the Dynamic Island present in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and other attributes that only this segment has. Throughout the video, it is possible to notice the size of the devices and the look, which still closely resembles the iPhone 13 generation, which has that same notch present at the top of the screen to accommodate the sensors and the front camera. In addition, it is possible to have good details of how the colors of each of the new generation devices are.

Prices for the new iPhone start at R$7,599 for the most basic variant (with 128GB) and can go up to R$10,599, which is the model that has 512GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the 256GB version will sell for R$8,599.

The Apple iPhone 14 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.

