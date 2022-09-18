Red Bull Bragantino x Goiás; where to watch live, schedule and lineups of this Sunday’s game (18) for the Brasileirão

Red Bull Bragantino x Goiás will face each other this Sunday morning (18), starting at 11 am, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. The match is valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Where to watch Red Bull Bragantino vs Goiás live

Red Bull Bragantino x Goiás will face each other this Sunday (18), with live broadcast at 11 am on Premiere FC paid channel.

How the teams arrive

Now, the duel of soon is a direct confrontation for intermediate position in the classification of the Brazilian. So, Red Bull Bragantino, under the command of coach Mauricio Barbiéri, tries to assert the home factor to triumph.

Although it doesn’t have as good a championship as expected, at least it had a good performance in the previous round. That’s because, on September 7, in an early game, a 1-1 draw against the current champion Atlético Mineiro, inside Mineirão, for the 26th round.

In addition, the Bragança Paulista team had ten more days of preparation for this game later, which will be a morning confrontation. At the moment, the team is in 11th place, with 33 points, and needs a few more to not have any risk of relegation and still dream about the Libertadores.

On the other hand, Goiás is experiencing one of its best moments of the season. That’s because the team led by coach Jair Ventura won three consecutive games and, in the previous round, at home, held the mighty Flamengo team, drawing 1-1 at Serrinha.

In addition, he still left the field complaining about arbitration because of the controversial goal of the carioca team. But, even so, it has 36 points, in ninth place and is already far from the relegation zone. If he wins soon, he may even dream of fighting for a place in the Copa Libertadores da América.

Possible lineups

For the next game, Red Bull Bragantino enters the field with Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Ramon; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramires; Arthur, Helinho and Alerrandro

In turn, Goiás should play with Tadeu; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Diego, Matheus Sales and Marquinhos Gabriel; Apodi and Pedro Raul.

