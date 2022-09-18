Researchers want to explore space beyond the solar system

Researchers at the US organization Limitless Space Institute (LSI) aim to take space exploration beyond the solar system. These are Harold White, a physicist and former researcher at the United States Space Agency (NASA), and Brian Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut, who set a deadline for this goal to happen: by the end of the 21st century.

All this translates into bending space-time so that it is possible to travel great distances in a short time. Physics itself still imposes many limitations.

The Theory of Relativity published by Albert Einstein in 1905, for example, states that nothing is able to travel faster than the speed of light in a vacuum, almost 300,000 km/second.

Therefore, according to White, it is necessary that we evolve scientifically so that the objective is fulfilled. “Current technologies, such as chemical propulsion, make it impossible to carry out long-distance missions at that speed, let alone thinking beyond the current limits imposed by physics, such as, for example, travel at the speed of light,” he said.

LSI scientists have advanced research to develop a warp engine capable of modifying the known logic of spacetime. The path is to “inspire and educate the next generation to travel beyond our Solar System and support the research and development of enabling technologies”.

The exploration of the Solar System, in the researchers’ view, should lead humanity to find materials and resources capable of changing the very concept of scarcity, because the existence of huge mineral deposits wandering through space is already known.

To move forward, it will be necessary to advance in search of technologies that are still unknown, such as faster-than-light propulsion, so that, according to them, discussions leave science fiction and become reality.