Richarlison sends support to Vinicius Jr. and says he went after a Spanish agent on social media: ‘I called him a ******’

Brazilian from Tottenham commented on the episode involving Vinicius Jr.

Since Pedro Bravopresident of the Association of Spanish Agents, used a racist term when commenting on the controversy surrounding the dancing celebrations of striker Vinicius Jr., last Thursday (15), the world of football embraced the Brazilian. And on Premier League it was no different.

richarlison and Emerson Royalplayers of tottenham and who were in 6-2 win over Leicester, this Saturday (17), for the English Championship, came out in defense of the Brazilian, in an exclusive interview with ESPN. The striker even claimed that he went after Pedro Bravo on social media and even cursed him for his speech against Vini Jr.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“Annoying situation. I even sent a message to that guy who talked nonsense on the program. May he (Vini) have fun on the field, I’m rooting for him to score a goal tomorrow. I called him (manager) a s***. That it can be resolved as soon as possible and cannot be missed”, said Richarlison.

Also in the choir was Emerson Royal. The right-back complained about the ‘boring’ that football is becoming, whether with racist offenses or punishments for celebrations. He recalled the case of Neymar, who was yellow for making a ‘face’ and asked for an end to racist acts.

“It’s getting more and more boring. Neymar got yellow for celebrating. The goal is the most important thing in football, everyone celebrates it the way they want. And the act of racism has to stop so football doesn’t become a boring thing,” he said.

Vinicius Jr. returns to play this Sunday (18), at 4 pm, in the classic Madrid’s athletic x Real Madrid, which you follow by ESPN on Star+. It will be the Brazilian’s first time on the field after speaking with the agent’s racist term this week.

See below how Richarlison’s Tottenham won 6-2 over Leicester City: