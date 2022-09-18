Robbie Williams Admits Accidentally Dating Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman Reveals He Was ‘Disappointed’

LONDON, ENGLAND: Robbie Williams has dated several beautiful women in the past, some of whom even his fans may not be aware of. The British singer, who has been married to model and actress Ayda Field since 2010, accidentally admitted in an interview that he had a relationship with Kylie Minogue and Nicole Kidman in his youth.

In an interview with French magazine Paris Match, according to The Daily Mail, Williams said he was “disappointed” with Minogue and Kidman. The 48-year-old singer, for the inexperienced, collaborated musically with the two ladies. Previously, there were rumors that he was dating Kylie and Nicole, but nothing has been confirmed so far. Williams’ rep later told The Sun that his comments were “misunderstood”.

When asked about the two women during an interview with the French magazine, the singer stated: “Yes, well, we are told over and over again that we should be in a monogamous relationship and that love will heal us and fill in the gaps.” He continued: “And this is what I thought the celebrity would do for me. But in both cases, the reality was disappointing.”

Williams further explained, “I’m not saying these women were disappointing, but the relationships you had in your 20s aren’t public, mine are forever.” The interviewer soon clarified that she was referring to her professional collaborations with women. Realizing his mistake, the singer then jokingly refers to Bill Clinton’s controversial denial of his relationships with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, saying, “Oh, damn! I went alone on slippery ground there. Well, as Bill Clinton would say, I never had any relationship with any of these women.”

A spokesperson for the ‘Rock DJ’ singer shared that his quotes were “misunderstood”, adding: “Robbie was in no way referring to Nicole or Kylie, he has never had anything other than a professional relationship with both women and has only respect and admiration for them.” Williams and Minogue worked together on the song ‘Kids’. He admitted to having a crush on the Australian singer, but revealed he ruined his chances by mocking her when she undressed for the video.

Speaking of Kidman, Williams worked with the ‘Big Little Lies’ star on the song ‘Somethin’ Stupid’ in 2001. He praised the actress in an interview with the Herald Sun calling her “lovely and incredibly talented.” He stated: “Nicole’s stature to sing with me was the biggest blow of the century. She is a lovely, incredibly gifted and talented person and I’m glad this moment happened.”