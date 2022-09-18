Robocop gets kneed, has a disgusting hole open in his forehead and wins ‘bloodbath’ in a spectacular way in the UFC

Brazilian beat Chidi Njokuani by TKO in the second round this Saturday
In the co-main event of UFC this Saturday in Las Vegas, Gregory Robocop had one of the most exciting duels of the night and beat Chidi Njokuani by TKO in the second round.
The fight almost didn’t go to the Brazilian side. This because the American landed a knee that opened a grotesque cut on the Brazilian’s forehead. From then on, the fight turned into a real bloodbath.
Robocop persevered and went up to his rival in the first round. And in the second Njokuani felt the weight of the Brazilian’s hand, who won even with his face covered in blood.
This is the second straight win for Robocop, who is starting to become one of the most promising middleweight fighters in the UFC.
Check out the results of UFC Vegas 60:
Gregory Robocop defeated Chidi Njokuani by TKO in the 2nd round
Andre Fili defeated Bill Algeo via split decision
Rodrigo ‘Zé Colmeia’ defeated Tanner Boser by split decision
Anthony Hernandez submitted Marc-André Barriault in the 3rd round
Damon Jackson knocks out Pat Sabatini in the 1st round
Trevin Giles defeated Louis Cosce by unanimous decision
Loma Lookboonmee defeated Denise Gomes by unanimous decision
Trey Ogden defeated Daniel Zellhuber by unanimous decision
Gillian Roberton submitted Mariya Agapova in the 2nd round
Javid Basharat defeated Tony Gravely by unanimous decision
Nikolas Motta knocked out Cameron Vancamp in the 1st round