Rogério Ceni is ‘caught by surprise’ and loses important defender for next appointment at Morumbi

Admin 6 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Sao Paulo

Tricolor is eyeing the match on October 1, against Independiente Del Valle-EQU

Lucas Piccolo

Per Lucas Piccolo

T1: Rogério Ceni is 'caught by surprise' and loses important defender for the next appointment at Morumbi T2: Rogério Ceni is warned of 'last minute' and loses defender for the next appointment at Morumbi SUB: Tricolor has an eye on the match on the 1st of October, against Independiente Del Valle-EQU TEXT: For many, Rogério Ceni's work in front of São Paulo is a reason for criticism. For others, the simple fact of having put the team in the final stretch of all the knockouts he played already makes him have done a good job, however uncomfortable the situation in the Brasileirão is. That is, as Tricolor has not won any relevant cup for ten years, the team's main objective is the decision of the Sudamericana. After advancing in an epic way against Atlético-GO in the semifinals, Tricolor do Morumbi will measure forces against Independiente Del Valle-EQU in the big decision on October 1st. With a trip to Córdoba scheduled in less than two weeks, São Paulo will still have two important rounds of the Brazilian Championship ahead of them, even because of the opponents they will face. This Sunday (18), Clube da Fé goes to the Northeast to face Ceará. Next Sunday (25), the last match before the final, the opponent of the São Paulo Club will be Avaí, at home. However, Rogério Ceni learned on the night of this Friday (16) that he will not be able to count on defender Ferraresi, summoned to the Venezuelan national team by coach José Pekerman. I mean, despite being able to count on the Venezuelan for the match against Vozão, Ceni will need to use another piece against Leão de Florianópolis. It is also worth noting that the player is the only player called up in the São Paulo squad, since Arboleda is still injured and still has no stipulated return forecast. Among the Brazilian players, Tite chose not to call anyone from São Paulo. Thus, as Tricolor appears with 31 points and only five above the relegation zone, the next duels should be decisive for the sequence of the Club's campaign in the Brasileirão. With only six victories in 26 matches so far for the main national competition in the country, everything indicates that São Paulo will only have the Copa Sudamericana to win a spot in the next Libertadores. CTA - São Paulo - There's not much to complain about Ceni, as shameful as this campaign of 6 wins in 26 games in the Brasileirão is. However, it is difficult to charge a coach who often needs to scale what he has available, not what he wants. TC: DEFALATE! Rogério Ceni is informed and loses defender for the next round; See details! Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF - Rogério is in his second spell at São Paulo.
T1: Rogério Ceni is ‘caught by surprise’ and loses important defender for the next appointment at Morumbi T2: Rogério Ceni is warned of ‘last minute’ and loses defender for the next appointment at Morumbi SUB: Tricolor has an eye on the match on the 1st of October, against Independiente Del Valle-EQU TEXT: For many, Rogério Ceni’s work in front of São Paulo is a reason for criticism. For others, the simple fact of having put the team in the final stretch of all the knockouts he played already makes him have done a good job, however uncomfortable the situation in the Brasileirão is. That is, as Tricolor has not won any relevant cup for ten years, the team’s main objective is the decision of the Sudamericana. After advancing in an epic way against Atlético-GO in the semifinals, Tricolor do Morumbi will measure forces against Independiente Del Valle-EQU in the big decision on October 1st. With a trip to Córdoba scheduled in less than two weeks, São Paulo will still have two important rounds of the Brazilian Championship ahead of them, even because of the opponents they will face. This Sunday (18), Clube da Fé goes to the Northeast to face Ceará. Next Sunday (25), the last match before the final, the opponent of the São Paulo Club will be Avaí, at home. However, Rogério Ceni learned on the night of this Friday (16) that he will not be able to count on defender Ferraresi, summoned to the Venezuelan national team by coach José Pekerman. That is, despite being able to count on the Venezuelan for the match against Vozão, Ceni will need to use another piece against Leão de Florianópolis. It is also worth mentioning that the player is the only player called up in the São Paulo squad, since Arboleda is still injured and still has no stipulated return forecast. Among the Brazilian players, Tite chose not to call anyone from São Paulo. Thus, as Tricolor appears with 31 points and only five above the relegation zone, the next duels should be decisive for the sequence of the Club’s campaign in the Brasileirão. With only six victories in 26 matches so far for the main national competition in the country, everything indicates that São Paulo will only have the Copa Sudamericana to win a spot in the next Libertadores. CTA – São Paulo – There’s not much to complain about Ceni, as shameful as this campaign of 6 wins in 26 games in the Brasileirão is. However, it is difficult to charge a coach who often needs to scale what he has available, not what he wants. TC: DEFALATE! Rogério Ceni is informed and loses defender for the next round; See details! Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF – Rogério is in his second spell at São Paulo.
Lucas Piccolo

For many, the work of Rogério Ceni at the head of the Sao Paulo is cause for criticism. For others, the simple fact of having put the team in the final stretch of all the knockouts he played already makes him have done a good job, however uncomfortable the situation in the Brasileirão is. that is, how Tricolor has not won any relevant cup for ten yearsthe main objective of the team is the decision of the Sudamericana.

After advancing epicly against Atlético-GO in the semifinals, Tricolor do Morumbi will measure forces against Independiente Del Valle-EQU in the big decision on October 1st. With a trip to Córdoba scheduled in less than two weeks, São Paulo still have two important rounds of the Brazilian Championship ahead of them, even because of the opponents they will face.

This Sunday (18), Clube da Fé goes to the Northeast to face Ceará. Next Sunday (25), the last match before the final, the opponent of the São Paulo Club will be Avaí, at home. Nonetheless, Rogério Ceni learned on the night of this Friday (16) that he will not be able to count on defender Ferraresicalled up to the Venezuelan national team by coach José Pekerman.

I mean, despite being able to count on the Venezuelan for the match against Vozão, Ceni will need to use another piece against Leão de Florianópolis. It is also worth noting that the player is the only one called up in the São Paulo squad, since Arboleda is still injured and still doesn’t have a stipulated return forecast. Among the Brazilian players, Tite chose not to call anyone from São Paulo.

In this way, as Tricolor appears with 31 points and only five above the relegation zone, the next duels should be decisive for the sequence of the Club’s campaign in the Brasileirão. With just six wins in 26 matches so far for the main national competition in the country, everything indicates that São Paulo will only have the Copa Sudamericana to win a spot in the next Libertadores.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Richarlison sends support to Vinicius Jr. and says he went after a Spanish agent on social media: ‘I called him a ******’

Brazilian from Tottenham commented on the episode involving Vinicius Jr. Since Pedro Bravopresident of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved