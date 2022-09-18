Ronaldo praises Cruzeiro’s victory and projects game against Vasco: “It’s going to be cabuloso!” | cruise

Cruzeiro is even closer to Serie A. With the victory over CRB, away from home, by 2 to 0, this Saturday, the Minas Gerais team only needs a positive result against Vaco, on Wednesday, to guarantee, mathematically, the return to the elite of Brazilian football.

Ronaldo, the majority shareholder in the shares of SAF do Cruzeiro and largely responsible for the turn of the celestial key, used social media after the game to celebrate the victory and project the game against Vasco, on Wednesday.

“Our @cruise won another one away from home. Thanks to you we got here, Nation. See you on Wednesday. It’s going to be rough! 💙🦊”, wrote Ronaldo.

Mineirão is expected to be packed on Wednesday in the game against Vasco. More than 50,000 tickets have already been sold, and one of the illustrious fans present will be Ronaldo.

When he is in the capital of Minas Gerais this week, Ronaldo said he will present something new to Cruzeiro fans. However, the Phenomenon did not give further details about the future announcement.

– I’m going to present a cool project. I’m sure everyone will be proud to know.

