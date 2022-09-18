Russia offers freedom to prisoners fighting in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Reports have been circulating for months that Moscow is offering common criminals from penal colonies freedom in exchange for mobilizing to the front of the war in Ukraine. Now, a video taken with a cell phone, released by opposition groups, seems to confirm the information.

In it is a bald man in an olive green military uniform bearing two decorations similar to Heroes of the Russian Federation, the highest awarded in the country. He looks a lot like businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, notorious for his close ties to the Kremlin. According to national media, he would maintain the most famous Russian private army, the Wagner Group, which would be fighting in Ukraine, thus earning him the decoration as “Hero of Russia”.

Supposedly in a penitentiary, the protagonist of the video – released on Wednesday by supporters of the opposition Alexei Navalny and some channels of the messaging platform Telegram – promises the men gathered money and freedom in exchange for six months of combat as part of his Wagner Group. Explaining that the war in Ukraine is “tough”, he claims he only wants “combat soldiers”. Kremlin critics consider the images authentic.

The revelations contained are not surprising: “Prigozhin works hard and visits the penal colonies personally,” Olga Romanova, director of the human rights organization Russia Behind Bars (Russia behind bars) already told DW in August.

The first confrontation involving Russian prisoners took place in mid-July in Lugansk, in the far east of Ukraine. Romanova estimates that by the beginning of August the businessman had recruited at least 2,500 prisoners, and believes that number could reach 60,000 – equivalent to 10% of Russia’s total prison population.

Urgent need for new soldiers

After the successful counter-offensive by Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region, the clamor for a general mobilization intensified, especially on the part of nationalist bloggers. However, the Kremlin continues to deny having started a war, referring only to a “special military operation” aimed at the “demilitarization and denazification” of the neighboring country.

Thus, new fighters are not recruited directly by the Ministry of Defence. On Thursday, for example, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov spoke on Telegram of a decentralized “own mobilization”: each Russian region would be able to equip and train “at least 1,000 volunteer fighters”, and thus the state would have a troop of 85 a thousand men, “almost an army,” Kadyrov urged.

In a TV interview at the end of August, a representative of the Moscow Defense Ministry reached a similar figure, 90,000, as a target for national mobilization. According to Kiev’s calculations, Russia has so far sent 160,000 troops to invade Ukraine.

Recruitment of volunteers takes place in a variety of ways, including in the occupied Ukrainian territories. According to the newspaper Kommersant, there are more than 40 regional units of this type. The regular army is also being expanded: at the end of August, President Vladimir Putin ordered the enlistment of 130,000 new soldiers.

The decree takes effect on January 1, 2023, however, given the losses on the Ukrainian front, there is an urgent need for more men. According to Ukrainian calculations, since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, more than 50,000 enemy soldiers would have been killed. In turn, in early August, the US Armed Forces estimated Russian losses at 20,000.

New life at the expense of other people’s lives

Therefore, prisoners would be mobilized mainly for the advanced combat front. Speaking to Times Radio, British defense analyst Michael Clarke called the move a “cryptomobilization”, in which Moscow is “scraping the barrel” to gather as many contingents as possible. It could open an even bloodier chapter in the conflict, as long-term prisoners in particular have little to lose, other than being poorly trained and lacking in military discipline and strategy.

Among the prison recruits are dangerous criminals, but also petty criminals like 20-year-old Ruslan. His cousin Svetlana (both names changed by the newsroom) told a DW correspondent that he had committed a misdemeanor and was only sentenced to one year.

At first he rejected the idea of ​​going to fight against Ukraine, but in early July there was a recruitment at the penitentiary, in which he and about 70 inmates showed up. Svetlana protested to the Public Ministry, but to no avail. In August Ruslan called him from Ukraine, asking him to “get him out” urgently. She will try.