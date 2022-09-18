Russia says it launched attacks on Ukrainian troops in several regions – News









Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that its forces had launched attacks on Ukrainian positions in various parts of Ukraine and accused Kiev of carrying out bombings near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russian forces carried out their attacks in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, according to the ministry, which added that Ukrainian forces had carried out an unsuccessful offensive near Pravdyne in Kherson.

Radiation levels at Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, remain normal, according to the ministry. He said two incidents of Ukrainian bombings were reported near the plant on Saturday.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry denied that Ukrainian forces carried out bombings near the facility in the south of the country.











Russia and Ukraine were repeatedly accused of bombing the Zaporizhzhia plant. The UN International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution on Thursday (15) demanding that Russia end its occupation of the facility.

Alexey Kulemzin, mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, said on Telegram that four people had been killed by shelling in a central part of the city. Fragments of Caesar howitzers made in France were found, Kulemzin added.

Meanwhile, the TASS news agency quoted local officials in Russia’s Belgorod region as saying that one person had been killed by Ukrainian bombings.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the battlefield reports.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have retaken territory previously held by Russian forces in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. East and south of there, Russia has concentrated forces for months in Luhansk and Donetsk provinces to expand territory controlled by separatists backed by Moscow since 2014.

