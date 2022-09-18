São Paulo arrives in Fortaleza with a crowd party to face Ceará; see related | Sao Paulo

São Paulo landed early this Saturday night in Fortaleza, the city in which it will face Ceará this Sunday, from 16:00 (Brasília time), in a match for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The cast was welcomed with a great party promoted by dozens of fans, also marked by the emotion of the club’s little fans. Rogério Ceni, Rafinha, Calleri, Nestor, Galoppo and Diego Costa stopped for photos and autographs.

Coach Rogério Ceni listed 24 players for the match and brought all the starters from last Wednesday’s game against Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil.

Ferraresi, Bustos, Marcos Guilherme and Felipe Alves return to the group. The quartet could not defend São Paulo against Flamengo for reasons of regulation of the Copa do Brasil.

Ceni rests some important pieces thinking about the final of the Copa Sudamericana, on October 1st, against Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador, in Cordoba, Argentina.

1 of 4 Diego Costa on the arrival of São Paulo to Fortaleza — Photo: Miguel Schincariol/saopaulofc Diego Costa on the arrival of São Paulo to Fortaleza — Photo: Miguel Schincariol/saopaulofc

With that, a likely lineup for São Paulo has: Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Ferraresi, Luizão (Diego Costa) and Reinaldo (Welington); Pablo Maia, Galoppo, Talles Costa and Alisson; Bustos and Calleri (Luciano).

Currently, São Paulo has the record of being the team with the most games in the season. In all, there were 64 matches played in 2022.

2 of 4 Rogério Ceni autographs a fan’s shirt on the arrival of São Paulo to Fortalez — Photo: Miguel Schincariol/saopaulofc Rogério Ceni autographs a fan’s shirt on the arrival of São Paulo to Fortalez — Photo: Miguel Schincariol/saopaulofc

Of the possible games in the year, the team will not play in the finals of the Copa do Brasil, since Tricolor ended up being eliminated in the semi by Flamengo.

3 of 4 Fans carry a poster when São Paulo arrives in Fortaleza — Photo: José Edgar de Matos A fan carries a poster on the arrival of São Paulo to Fortaleza — Photo: José Edgar de Matos

In Ceará, São Paulo seeks to move away from the relegation zone and faces a direct duel with Vozão. Both have 31 points, five above the most unwanted region of the table.

Check the related list:

goalkeepers: Felipe Alves, Jandrei and Thiago Couto;

Felipe Alves, Jandrei and Thiago Couto; Sides: Igor Vinicius, Rafinha, Reinaldo and Welington;

Igor Vinicius, Rafinha, Reinaldo and Welington; Defenders: Diego Costa, Léo, Ferraresi and Luizão;

Diego Costa, Léo, Ferraresi and Luizão; Midfielders: Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Galoppo, Patrick, Alisson, Talles Costa and Andrés Colorado;

Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Galoppo, Patrick, Alisson, Talles Costa and Andrés Colorado; Attackers: Calleri, Luciano, Marcos Guilherme, Juan and Bustos.

