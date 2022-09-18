São Paulo freezes talks on renovations until the end of the South American Championship | Sao Paulo

Any and all conversations about the future of São Paulo’s players are frozen until the Copa Sudamericana final. The club passed on the information to the athletes in order to direct the next two weeks to the dispute of the decision against Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador, on October 1st, in Cordoba, Argentina.

Planning for the 2023 squad will resume after the continental title race. The achievement, especially for qualifying for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores, will be decisive for the level of investment in São Paulo for the coming year.

Among the frozen conversations are the renewal of Reinaldo, who stopped after a proposal made by the club, and the continuity of veterans Miranda and Rafinha, both without definition for the next season.

Another situation that is paralyzed at the moment is the conversation about Gabriel Neves’ “fiche”. The board mobilized and opened dialogue a few weeks ago, expressing the desire to count on the Uruguayan for next year. The values, however, will only be discussed after the 1st.

Regarding Miranda, São Paulo treats as a “special” case. The club does not have an answer regarding the defender’s decision to continue playing next year. There is the idea of ​​having him for one more season, if the former national team athlete wants to.

Rafinha, on the other hand, is close to reaching an automatic renewal clause for another year. The side was the first to be called to talk about 2023.

The conversation, however, will be resumed only after the decision of the Sul-Americana. Surveys of clubs in Germany appear as a possible obstacle to the continuity of shirt 13, owner of a leadership profile that pleases Rogério Ceni and the board.

Another praised and in an indefinite situation is Igor Gomes, owner of a contract until the end of March 2023. The pressure from the fans in recent weeks, however, play against the idea of ​​São Paulo, which is favorable to the athlete’s continuity for the next year.

Marcos Guilherme also has a goals contract, who, unlike Rafinha, is unlikely to reach the marks, according to an analysis by people linked to the board. The decision on the renewal will depend a lot on the evaluation of the technical commission, since the athlete has a low cost.

In addition to Marcos Guilherme, Andrés Colorado and André Anderson will also undergo an evaluation in this final stretch of the season. Both suffered with injuries and should gain minutes, especially in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

Colorado, which is listed for this Sunday’s game against Ceará, has a contract until the end of the year and is another athlete with a low investment cost. André Anderson, on the other hand, is linked to São Paulo until the middle of next year and returned to training with the group on Saturday.

