Smart mirror could replace personal trainer in the future

Researchers at the University of Brescia in Italy have developed a smart mirror that promises to improve the effectiveness of physical training at home or in the gym. The device has a computer vision system that evaluates the performance of the user in the face of his own reflection.

According to scientists, this technology is based on a specialized deep learning algorithm – which has been exhaustively trained with hours of video recordings – to recognize a multitude of human gestures, normally performed during physical exercise.

“This device can show you the best way to train based on your specific needs. To further develop this product, we investigated the feasibility of an integrated vision system, used in the assessment of exercises,” said engineering professor Bernardo Lanza in an interview with TechXplore.

Mirror, my mirror

The computer vision system developed by Professor Lanza’s team has a deep learning algorithm capable of generating skeletal models from the user’s image when he stands in front of the mirror to exercise.

Evolution of the elbow angle during a biceps curl exercise (Image: Reproduction/University of Brescia)

The researchers also used a fisheye camera, coupled to a Jetson Nano device developed by Nvidia, to detect and process the various human movements performed in front of a common mirror, during physical training.

“This vision system can extract information from images through an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm. Our latest paper demonstrates the accuracy of this technology in measuring arm movements in simple fitness exercises such as a bicep curl,” explained Lanza.

Personal trainer

According to scientists, one of the main advantages of this new system is the absence of objects in contact with the user. Instead of using wires and heavy equipment attached to the user’s body, the device analyzes based on images reflected in the mirror, such as the angle of the elbow or the position of the hands.

Just like a human personal trainer, the system assists the athlete in counting repetitions and performing each exercise, detecting fundamental movements such as traction, flexion and rotation in different parts of the body so that each training session is performed correctly.

Smart mirror detects the user’s movements in real time (Image: Reproduction/University of Brescia)

All information related to fitness is detected and displayed on the mirror itself so that users can monitor their performance during training, improving posture and correcting the movements performed in real time.

“We partnered with the company AB-Horizon to bring our algorithm to the real world. His experience in the fitness equipment sector will allow us to develop our software using athletic principles and a real personal trainer to guide the entire testing process of our prototype”, said Professor Bernardo Lanza.