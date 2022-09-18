Snow White: Live-action Snow White gets a release date – Check it out

only in 2024

snow White will bring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, with the challenge of transforming Gal Gadot in a witch, however, we will have to wait a long time to see the film. After all, the Snow White live action debuts only in March 22, 2024.

However, until then we will have a lot of news about this new adaptation, we can only wait.

Rachel Zegler

As revealed by the leading actress, Rachel Zegler, the new adaptation will have a much stronger narrative. By the way, below we can see what she said:

“There’s not much I can say other than the fact that Snow White has been panned a lot despite being the original Disney Princess and we love her so much. She was criticized for existing only for a prince, only to be rescued. But I think our director, Marc Webb, and everyone working on this movie really took that narrative and turned it into something much stronger. I’m so excited to bring her to life.”

Disney classic

Anyway, we don’t know what reinterpretation of the classic we will have in the new movie with actress Rachel Zegler, but we can keep the synopsis of the 1937 classic:

“The evil queen is jealous of Snow White’s beauty and has her killed. Soon, she discovers that the young woman did not die and is living in the forest with seven little friends. The princess is then poisoned by the queen and only a prince’s kiss can save her.”

future teaser

By the way, it is worth remembering that Dinsey showed a teaser at D23 that will soon arrive for everyone, below we have its description:

“In the teaser, it was possible to see the Queen with a super classic costume, Gadot with an air of EVIL and then we see Snow White inside the dwarfs’ house… in the end, the drama takes over when we see Snow White’s hand dropping the apple .”

