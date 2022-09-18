Son’s hat-trick in 27 minutes, Tottenham thrashes Leicester’s bottom and goes to sleep in the Premier League’s vice-leadership

Tottenham beat Leicester 6-2 and remain unbeaten in the Premier League

with three goals from soundO tottenham ran over the Leicester City per 6 to 2this Saturday (17), at Tottenham Stadium, in a game for the 8th round of the Premier League.

The victory put Antonio Conte’s team in the vice-leadership of the competition glued to the Manchester City and not Arsenal.

The two teams entered the field living opposite situations in the English Premier League. while the spurs fight for the top positions looking for leadership, the foxes tried to leave the flashlight.

The first half was busy and well balanced. And who started in front was Leicester. In the 8th minute, Justin was fouled inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty. Lloris defended Tielemans’ charge, but as the goalkeeper was not on the line, the referee ordered him back. On the second attempt, shirt 8 himself hit and converted.

You spurs reacted quickly and needed only 2 minutes to even the score. Kulusevski crossed and Harry Kane appeared at the second post to leave everything even.

After the tie, Antonio Conte’s team took control of the game in search of a comeback. And she came. At 21, Perisic took a corner, and Dier got ahead to head in and score the second of spurs.

It was then that Leicester grew, dominated the final minutes of the first half and reached the equalizing goal in James Maddison’s beautiful cross kick, at 41.

On the way back to the 2nd period, Bentancur counted on Ndidi’s blunder and took off in speed to put Tottenham back in front.

Leicester didn’t get discouraged with the goal and continued to create good chances. On the other side, the Spurs closed in as best they could. Daka just didn’t tie the game because Lloris made a great save.

Until at 28, Son, who had just stepped in for Richarlison, changed the game’s script. He took off in midfield to score a great goal. And it didn’t stop there… 9 minutes later, the South Korean hit placed and scored another great painting for Tottenham.

Afterwards, Son arrived at his hat trick. At 41, he still left his third in the game and Tottenham’s sixth.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Tottenham reached the 17 points tied with leaders Manchester City. Arsenal, who follow closely behind with 15still plays in the round.

Leicester, on the other hand, remains in the bottom with just 1 Score.

The guy: son

Son left the bench to enter the 2nd half in place of Richarlison and changed the game’s script. he wrote down THREE GOALS, two of which and sealed the Spurs victory.

It went well: Bentancur

The Uruguayan midfielder scored Tottenham’s third goal in a beautiful individual move. By swinging the nets, Bentancur ended a fast that had lasted more than 2 years. He hasn’t hit the net since January 2020.

next games

Tottenham return to the field on Saturday (1) to face Arsenal, at 8:30 am, away from home, in a 3-point duel. Leicester will face Nottingham Forest on Sunday (3), at 4pm. Both matches will be broadcast live. by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

TOTTENHAM 6 X 2 LEICESTER

GOALS: Tielemans (6′ from Q1), Harry Kane (8′ from Q1), Dier (21′ from Q1), Maddison (41′ from Q1), Bentancur (2′ from Q2), Son (28′ from Q2, 39′ of the 2Q and 41′ of the 2nd)

TOTTENHAM: Loris; Lenglet, Dier and Sanchez (Romero); Perisic (Emerson Royal), Hojbjerg, Bentancur and Sessegnon; Richarlison (Son Heung-Min), Kulusevski (Bissouma) and Kane. Coach: Antonio Conte

LEICESTER: Ward; Faes, Evans, Castagne and Justin; Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall (Iheanacho) and Barnes; Daka (Vardy). Coach: Brendan Rodgers