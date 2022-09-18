Sony announces Karate Kid 5, delays the release of other films

The new film in the Karate Kid franchise, announced by Sony Pictures, is due to arrive on July 7, 2024, but it still doesn’t have a synopsis or cast, according to the company.

The last film in the franchise is from 2010, starring Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith. After that, the Karate Kid universe was kept alive with the arrival of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, which arrived in 2018 and is already in its 5th season, with a new one already guaranteed.

In addition to confirming Karate Kid 5, Sony has changed the date of some releases and Madame Web, set in the Spider-Man universe and starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scoot and Emma Roberts, is no longer released on October 6th. 2023, and premieres only on February 16, 2024.

Photo by Jean-Philippe Delberghe at Unsplash

Another movie from the Spider-Man universe, “Kraven the Hunter”, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, has also had the date modified and is expected to arrive on October 6, 2023.

Another movie that has had the date changed was “Garfield”, voiced by Chris Pratt, which will now hit theaters on February 16, 2024. The thriller ’65’, starring Adam Drive, from the writers of “A Quiet Place”, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, will be released on March 10, 2023, just over a month ahead of the original date.

Other new titles added to Sony’s release schedule include an untitled horror movie due for release on January 6, 2023 and ‘Missing’, the next installment in the ‘Searching’ franchise Storm Reid and Nia Long star in “Missing,” which opens on February 24, 2023.

Karate Kid 5 – June 7, 2024

Madame Web – February 16, 2024

new movie unnamed horror movie – January 6, 2023

Missing – February 24, 2023

65 – March 10, 2023

Kraven the Hunter – October 6, 2023

Garfield – May 24, 2024

Featured photo: Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith in a scene from Karate Kid (2010). Netflix Playback.