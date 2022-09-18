South Africa petitions UK to return rare diamond

Disclosure Cullinan Diamond I: Gemstone was mined in 1905 from South Africa

After the death of the Queen of the United Kingdom, the people of South Africa are increasingly expressing dissatisfaction with the fact that the British took the largest cut diamond ever found, the Great Star of Africa. ) or Cullinan I. More than 6,000 people signed a petition calling for the gemstone to be returned.

Mined in 1905, the gem is the largest ever discovered in history. It weighs around 3,106 carats in its natural form and has been cut into nine large stones and 96 smaller pieces.

According to british royal family

the Cullinan diamond was presented to King Edward VII (the British monarch at the time) in 1907, two years after its discovery in a private mine in South Africa

former Transvaal province.

The Queen’s death opened up a discussion about colonialism and how it relates to her legacy. South African media have been debating ownership of the gem, along with demands for payment of reparations.

“O Cullinan Diamond

must be returned to South Africa with immediate effect. Minerals from our country and other countries continue to benefit Britain at the expense of our people,” activist Thanduxolo Sabelo told local media.