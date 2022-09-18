Stefani comes back with everything and wins the title in Chennai

Chennai (India) – In her first tournament on her return to the circuit, Luisa Stefani from São Paulo had a brilliant campaign and left the WTA 250 in Chennai with the title. Alongside Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, she won every match in straight sets, including this Sunday’s final, beating Russia’s Anna Blinkova and Georgia’s Natela Dzalamidze with partials of 6/1 and 6/2.

After going an entire year without competing, Luisa has plummeted down the rankings and is currently only ranked 718th in the WTA. However, with this week’s winning campaign, she will regain a lot of ground. Former top 10, the Brazilian should already appear among the 250 best placed in the list next Monday. Stefani and Dabrowski will share a $12,000 prize pool with the achievement.

This was the fifth final between the Brazilian and the Canadian, who together won the title in Montreal, last year, and now this one in Chennai. They were also runners-up in San Jose and Cincinnati (2021) and Ostrava (2020). In all, Luisa won four of the 12 decisions she played at the WTA level.







The start of the match couldn’t have been better for Stefani and Dabrowski, who calmly confirmed their first two serve games and got two straight breaks straight away to open 5/0, facing the first two break-points against just before winning the fifth game. It was then enough to manage the huge advantage to take the first set.

The history of the second partial was similar to the previous one, again with the dominance of São Paulo and Canada. Blinkova and Dzalamidze even had a less bad start and confirmed their first service game, but then took two consecutive breaks. Stefani and Dabrowski played their part until the end, they took the victory and the title, closing the game in the first match-point they had.