strong typhoon hits southwest of country; population was evacuated

Typhoon Nanmadol hit the southwest coast of Japan on Sunday and authorities recommended that more than seven million people seek shelter in the face of forecasts of violent gusts of wind and torrential rain.

“The eye of Typhoon Nanmadol touched down near the city of Kagoshima at 19:00” (7:00 GMT), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported.

Wind gusts reached 235 km/h and the typhoon has already caused 500 mm of rain in less than 24 hours in some areas of the island of Kyushu.

JMA issued a “special alert” to Kagoshima and Mizayaki prefectures in southern Kyushu, where at least 20,000 people were preparing to spend the night in shelters.

State channel NHK, which compiled information from regional authorities, reported that more than seven million people had been ordered to seek refuge or seek protection in sturdy buildings.

More than 200,000 homes were without electricity in the affected regions.

Operations of regional and high-speed trains, nearly 500 flights and maritime transport in the region were also suspended.

The JMA warned that the region could face “unprecedented” danger from winds, waves and torrential rains.

“Stay away from dangerous places and leave if you feel any danger,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweeted after convening a government meeting.

“It will be dangerous to go out at night. Stay safe while it’s still daytime,” he said.

Exit notices are not mandatory in Japan, and at times authorities struggle to convince residents to proceed to shelters before extreme weather conditions.

– “Unseen intensity” –

“We ask for maximum prudence,” Ryuta Kurora, director of the meteorological agency’s forecasting unit, said on Saturday. “It’s a very dangerous typhoon,” he said.

“The wind will be so strong that some houses could collapse,” Kurora said, before warning of floods and landslides.

He recommended the population to seek refuge in sturdy buildings and not go near windows.

Hiro Kato, director of the Weather Monitoring and Alert Center, warned: “The areas affected by the storm are receiving rains of an unprecedented intensity.”

After hitting Kyushu, the typhoon is expected to head northeast and affect Japan’s main island Honshu by Wednesday morning.

The typhoon season records the highest intensity between August and September in Japan.

In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis caused more than 100 deaths in the country, which at the time hosted the Rugby World Cup.

Scientists believe that climate change increases the intensity and frequency of storms and extreme weather events.

© Agence France-Presse