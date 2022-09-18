Survey shows that Botafogo is in the average of champion teams in Series B in the year of return to Series A

Series B champion in 2021, the Botafogo oscillates in Brazilian championship of Serie A and has generated some concern in the fans. However, the club’s campaign, as shown by a survey by the “GE” website, is in the average of other teams in the return to the elite.

The report shows that the most common of Serie B champion teams in the first year of returning to Serie A is a classification for the South American. There are exceptions for both sides.

There are teams that returned and went to Libertadores, such as Botafogo in 2016, Grêmio in 2006 and Corinthians in 2009 (via the Copa do Brasil). Others ended up relegated, like the classic example of Chapecoense last year.

See below what happened with the champions of Serie B:

Year Team Placement in Serie A the following year

2020 Chapecoense 20th (relegated)

2019 Red Bull Bragantino 10th (South American)

2018 Fortress 9th (South American)

2017 América-MG 18th (relegated)

2016 Atlético-GO 20th (relegated)

2015 Botafogo 5th (Libertadores)

2014 Joinville 20th (relegated)

2013 Palmeiras 16th

2012 Goiás 6th (South American)

2011 Portuguese 16th

2010 Coritiba 8th (South American)

2009 Vasco 11º (South American)

2008 Corinthians 10th (Libertadores via Copa do Brasil)

2007 Coritiba 9th (South American)

2006 Atlético-MG 8th (South American)

2005 Gremio 3º (Libertadores)