Taiwan earthquake topples three buildings and destroys highways – News

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit southeast Taiwan on Sunday, causing at least three buildings to collapse and road damage, but meteorologists ruled out a tsunami threat in the region.

The earthquake struck at 6:44 GMT (3:44 GMT), 50 kilometers north of the city of Taitung and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The initial intensity was calculated at 7.2 degrees, but the United States Geological Center (USGS) revised it a few hours later to 6.9. Several aftershocks were also recorded.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami warnings shortly after the quake, but both withdrew the threat warnings a few hours later.

In the Taiwanese city of Yuli, a two-story building with a convenience store on the ground floor collapsed during the earthquake.

The fire department said the four people who were in the rubble had been rescued.





Two other buildings in the city collapsed but were empty, according to firefighters. Two bridges collapsed and two were damaged.

The Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) reported that a train had derailed at Dongli station in Hualien. Passengers were evacuated and no one was injured.

The quake was also felt in the capital, Taipei, and in the city of Kaohsiung.