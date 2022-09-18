The 5 hottest news of the week on the web, social networks and apps (17/09)

After the official arrival of iOS 16 on Monday (12), the web’s attention was dispersed to other matters. Apple remained in the spotlight, it’s true, but software stands out, especially WhatsApp and Instagram.

What is the most used PC operating system in the world?

What are the most used browsers in the world?

The days were busy for Meta developers, who worked hard to test new features and release so many more. WhatsApp had at least two highlights: the “stealth mode” and the possibility to undo deleted messages in a chat.

Instagram was the target of two very interesting news. The first was an insider leak that reveals an alleged sharp drop in engagement for Reels, the short video format created to fight TikTok. The second was the arrival of the tipping feature for creators, introducing a new form of monetization.

In the area of ​​innovation, research carried out by scientists specializing in artificial intelligence pointed out that the advanced system could destroy human beings. would be the movie Terminator sure about our apocalyptic future?

5. iPhone 14 will need to be updated before use

Even with so many tests, iOS 16 came with a bug that hinders the configuration of the iPhone 14 (Image: Disclosure / Apple)

Owners of the brand new iPhone 14 should immediately update the system to iOS 16.0.1 to avoid configuration issues. The move is necessary after Apple identified a bug that causes activation and migration problems, affecting those who switched from an old device to the new one.

System update will fix photo related issues when user zoom in landscape mode on iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also fixed an authentication bug for Enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO), which allows using integrated login in enterprise applications.

4. Super-intelligent AI could annihilate humanity

An AI could rebel when it realizes it is being purposefully limited by its creators (Image: Reproduction/Orion Pictures)

Scientists at Deepmind, a subsidiary of Google, and students at the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, created a model capable of analyzing possible scenarios that are not very encouraging about AIs. They concluded that a super-intelligent artificial intelligence could be responsible for the end of humanity.

This would occur when he realized that humans would be limiting his potential. No fame, power or need for domination: the robots would be looking for unlimited processing resources or more energy.

3. Strong rivals for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365

Canva Visual Worksuite has stepped in the competition’s door (Image: Reproduction/Canva)

Canva, the company responsible for the popular editing software of the same name, has launched a suite of applications aimed at the corporate market. The idea is to offer online solutions integrated into the company’s simplified system, with pre-elaborated models and the old “drag and drop”, to win the sympathy of users.

The suite will offer a text editor, presentation software, programs for creating graphs and tables, cloud storage and much more. The best part is that all this should cost less compared to bigger rivals. Today, the image editing platform has more than 87 million monthly users, with 10 million paid subscribers.

2. Reels engagement has dropped 13.6% in the last four weeks

Even with monetization, Reels seems to have faced a drop in audience and low engagement (Image: Reproduction / Instagram)

An internal Instagram document called “Creators x Reels State of the Union 2022” revealed Reels engagement over 11 times, with most users having no engagement at all. This would be related, according to the analysis of the material, to the lack of original content on the platform.

The problem would be that people create the videos on TikTok or Shorts and then take the content to Insta. Meta says that the leaked study was taken out of context, the data is outdated and does not have a global scope. Even so, many people are already beginning to show concern about the future of short videos on the Meta platform.

The platform continues to invest in content creators of this format, so much so that it plans to add a tipping mechanism. The idea is that people can gift creators with cash treats to reward a job well done.

1. Stay online only for whoever you want on WhatsApp

Only let selected people know when you are logged into “Zap” (Image: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

WhatsApp Beta for Android has started to allow the user to stay connected and chat with specific contacts without attracting the attention of others. The feature will allow direct conversations without others seeing your status at that moment.

The novelty does not yet have a date to debut in the stable version of the application, but the messenger fans can’t wait to try this novelty. Have you ever thought about chatting with your friends without attracting the attention of relatives or talking specifically to a co-worker without notifying your boss?

extras