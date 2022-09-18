The best DCEU cosplayers on TikTok

With black adam rewriting the course of the film, DCEU and The Flash introducing a multiversal aspect to the universe, there’s no telling which characters will enter the film franchise next. But the cosplayers of TikTok are bringing to life many of the world’s most beloved characters. A.D some time ago.

With pandemic lockdowns and people having to stay at home, cosplayers have had the opportunity to refine their attire and skills, allowing them to grow in popularity on the video-sharing app. Some have such amazing costumes and video concepts that they’ve made cosplaying their careers and are taking over.

Find out who are the best DCEU cosplayers from Tiktok

Alyson Tabbitha

Alyson Tabbitha (@alysontabbitha) showed her followers that she can transform into anyone she wants to cosplay with. Still, one of her most popular looks is her version of Wonder Woman. As arguably one of the most cosplayed characters in the entire DCEUfans are picky about their favorite Wonder Woman looks.

In addition to looking a little like Gal Gadotthe costumes of alyson imitate Wonder Woman’s costume in both Justice League as for Wonder Woman. Her attention to even the smallest details has earned her a huge following and made her a TikTok phenomenon.

Leanmel

the cosplays of Harley Quinn are common on social media, and with so many comic book artists from Harley Quinnthere are many versions of Harley to choose. The cosplayer and content creator of TikTok. Leann (@leannmel) interprets the Harley of Suicide squad with his red and blue jacket and shorts.

Leann upped her cosplay from homemade looks to more movie-accurate looks. Its content not only matches the aesthetics of Harleybut with her attitude, which makes her cosplays even better.

Bri

Bri (@missbrisolo) dressed like many of the most beloved characters in A.Dbut one of her best made and most popular looks is her version of raven in Teen Titans. Although the costume raven is relatively simple to do, her makeup and sarcastic demeanor are a little more challenging.

Nonetheless, Bri did an excellent job of capturing the dark humor of raven and the really cool facial expressions. Like many cosplayers, Bri she makes many of her pieces and shares her process with her followers so they can recreate the look on their own.

Adi Rodriguez

Adi Rodriguez (@thesuperadi) is a cosplay expert at A.D who is not afraid to take on the persona of less popular characters. So far, one of his best looks is his version of leopard womana villain from the movies and comics of Wonder Woman that many do not assume in their cosplays.

Goodbye combines costume and makeup skills that bring the character to life in a beautiful and terrifying way, as well as leopard woman. Goodbye turned into Super man, supergirl and Wonder Woman throughout your content creation.

Phillicia Deanell

Phillicia Deanell has many cosplays in its arsenal, including several characters from DCEU. Phillicia shows your opinion of these characters on your TikTok (@heirofglee) and shows that no matter what the character looks like on television or in the comics, anyone can cosplay their favorite characters.

Phillicia makes the most simplistic outfits look intricate and elegant with your choice of wig and makeup. the style of Phillicia adds a twist to characters that are commonly assumed by even the most novice cosplayers and still makes them look fresh and inventive.